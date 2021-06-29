Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.