Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,038,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $255.58 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.62 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

