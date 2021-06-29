Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 20.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 519,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,863,000 after purchasing an additional 88,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 53.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,552 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 47.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $183.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.22. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

