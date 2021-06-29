Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

FMC stock opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.88. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

