Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

FMC stock opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

