GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTBP. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GT Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

GTBP opened at $16.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $342.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.28. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35). On average, equities analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

