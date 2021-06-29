GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Shares Down 21%

Shares of GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) fell 21% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.51. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57.

