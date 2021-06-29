Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in June

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GBOOY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.64. 89,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.7959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%.

GBOOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

