Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 74,370 shares.The stock last traded at $107.23 and had previously closed at $107.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

