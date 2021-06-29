Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of research firms have commented on OMAB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.96, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

