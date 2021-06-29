Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Grifols by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. Research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

