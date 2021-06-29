GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of GHG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. 94,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,215. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.50.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

