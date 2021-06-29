Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.
NYSE GPMT opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $830.48 million, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92.
In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
