Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €23.04 ($27.11) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.77. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

