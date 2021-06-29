Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $90.09 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.
Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.