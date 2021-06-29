Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $90.09 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

