Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 322.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

GRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 288.40 ($3.77) on Friday. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 288.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.