GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 82.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 221,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $216,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 158.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,041 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,547,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 370.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 387,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 304,702 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 9,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

