Graft Market Cap Hits $257,625.31 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $257,625.31 and approximately $31,335.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.79 or 0.00617074 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 310.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

