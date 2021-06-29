Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GLRI opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Glori Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Glori Energy Company Profile
