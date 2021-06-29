Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLRI opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Glori Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

