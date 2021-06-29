Globeflex Capital L P Sells 511 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $883,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $5,213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $217.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

