Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,708 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLIC opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

