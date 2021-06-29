Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 69.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,654 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LZB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.77. 583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,049. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.95.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

