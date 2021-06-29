Globeflex Capital L P Invests $930,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RILY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.33. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.36%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

