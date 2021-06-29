Globeflex Capital L P Has $966,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 262.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

