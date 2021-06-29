Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 66,258.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.