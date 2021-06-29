Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Trading Down 4.9%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 6,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 265,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $653.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 22.7% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 324,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.