Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 2,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.