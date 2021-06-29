Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.70 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $174,332,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

