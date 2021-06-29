Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,961,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,536 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Vontier worth $59,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,947,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

