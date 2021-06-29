Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,683 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $60,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

