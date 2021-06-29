Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 145,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of PDC Energy worth $57,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,731,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PDC Energy by 82.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 845,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 382,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.98. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

