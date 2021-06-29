Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $58,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 4.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,480,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Vision by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in National Vision by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in National Vision by 181.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the period.

National Vision stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

