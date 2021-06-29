Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Lancaster Colony worth $59,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,617,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $193.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.43. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $147.68 and a 12-month high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

