Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $57,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 442.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

