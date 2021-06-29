Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Triton International worth $56,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Triton International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Triton International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Triton International by 36.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triton International alerts:

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $909,493 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE TRTN opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.32.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $346.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.