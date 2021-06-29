Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPC opened at $125.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $135.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.