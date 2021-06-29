Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.96. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

