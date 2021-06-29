Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Raised by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 110.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.91. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

