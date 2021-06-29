Gentarium Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gentarium has a market cap of $73,164.15 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00156200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00170061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,232.99 or 1.00409492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,488,543 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

