Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNK shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

NYSE GNK opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $4,237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $8,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 84,645 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.