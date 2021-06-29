Genaro Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $423,611.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $423,611.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.23 or 0.00671001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00038940 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

