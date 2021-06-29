GCN Coin (GCN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 72.4% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $110,550.21 and $13.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00406479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

