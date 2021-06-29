GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,623. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 756,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 529.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

