Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Insider Bertil Lindmark Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) insider Bertil Lindmark purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $10,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33. Galecto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galecto by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $51,178,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

