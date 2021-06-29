G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.80 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-$2.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,821. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

