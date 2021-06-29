FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Issued By KeyCorp

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.60.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.