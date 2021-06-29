Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of FELTY stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FELTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

