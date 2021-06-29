FUD.finance Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $171,993.65 and $207.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.28 or 0.00020079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.92 or 0.00689126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039556 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

