FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares to Split on Thursday, July 15th

Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, June 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSBW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at $75,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

