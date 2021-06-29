Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Friedman Industries has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,930. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 million, a P/E ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

